Five must watch TV shows with strong female characters

Of late, there have been genuine attempts by producers and networks to craft stories or build upon already available stories to produce TV shows with female characters who while independent and strong, are nevertheless realistic and want to make their own place in this cruel world. Here are five such TV shows which have strong female characters. They might not be the leads, but they still leave an impact and manage to rise above the expectations.

Penny Dreadful

This horror TV series from Showtime is simply a struggle between an extraordinarily strong woman and dark supernatural forces. Vanessa Ives played by the amazing Eva Green is a troubled woman, worn with guilt but blessed with nerves of steel which puts her male protectors to shame. Catch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

The Crown

The Crown chronicles the story of Queen Elizabeth II, the current monarch of the United Kingdom. The Netflix series is lavish with beautiful sets and costumes but thankfully as much care is provided to build a rounded character of the Queen portrayed by Claire Foy. When the huge responsibility is thrust upon a young woman after the untimely death of her father, she finds it hard to juggle her ceremonial duties with her family troubles. You can watch the show on Netflix.

Vikings

Vikings is a creation of Michael Hirst and traces the history of Ragnar Lothbrok, an ancient Danish warrior who leads his band to the conquest of Europe. The show has various solid female characters, most notable of whom is shieldmaiden Lagertha who refuses to bow down before the extreme societal restrictions of those times and fights for what is hers. The show will air in India on AXN every Monday to Friday from September 18.

Game of Thrones

HBO’s flagship fantasy drama has been in controversy over its portrayal of women especially unnecessary rape scenes but the showrunners seem to have learned from their mistakes. Now women like Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen are the major powerplayers in the world of Game of Thrones and many men who previously controlled power in Westeros are dead. You can watch Game of Thrones on Hotstar.

The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes has led the cast from the very first season, but it has been women without whose help his band would have long been disintegrated or eaten or killed. Maggie Greene has been a regular for a long time now and she looks like the perfect leadership material. Michonne is probably the most efficient killer in The Walking Dead along with Daryl with her slender Katana sword. Then there is Carol who, from a wife bullied by a brute of a husband, has become the chick who will not take sh** from any man. The Walking Dead airs on Star World Premiere HD.

