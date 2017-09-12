Guess who will be the first celebrity guest on Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together in Yeh Dillagi. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together in Yeh Dillagi.

Bollywood’s very own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is all set to invite Saif Ali Khan on for a celebrity episode of his show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and bring the Main Khiladi Tu Anari magic back on screen. While Saif and Akshay have share screen space in multiple movies, it will be more than exciting to see them together after so many years, that too on a laughter show.

A source close to the show told indianexpress.com, “We are meeting Saif’s team tomorrow to discuss the creatives. Since he and Akshay know each other well, we are sure they will bring the house down together. Saif will be the first celebrity guest on the show and we are all excited to have him.”

While Saif Ali Khan will shoot for the episode on Thursday, reports say that the two are likely to share stories from the films they did together. And for that matter, Akshay and Saif were last seen together in the 2008 film Tashan. Their other films are Naresh Malhotra’s Yeh Dillagi, Guddu Dhanoa’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Malkan’s Keemat – They Are Back, Lawrence D’Souza’s Aarzoo.

Saif will most likely promote his upcoming film Chef on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Chef is slated for an October 6 release and also stars Padampriya Janakiraman, Dhanish Kathik, Dinesh Prabhakar, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Shayan Munshi and will feature a special cameo by comedian Russell Peters as well. While the show will be judged by Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal, Akshay Kumar will play the ‘superboss’.

