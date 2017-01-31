Fire on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets, cast evacuated

Mohsin Khan aka Kartik was not present on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the accident happened. Mohsin Khan aka Kartik was not present on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the accident happened.

Amidst the grand celebrations of Kartik and Naira’s wedding in television’s popular drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a minor fire broke out on the sets of the show.

According to the reports, some black clothes lying on the set caught fire after a short circuit. But everybody present on the sets were taken to a safe place and the situation was brought under control. Actor Mohsin Khan who plays Kartik was not present on the set at the time of the accident. He told India Forums, “Yes, I was not on the sets that time as my scene was not there, but the whole family was present. A fire took place, but it was controlled before the situation got worse.”

A few days ago, reports were abuzz that the makers are planning to organise a month-long wedding sequence of Naira and Kartik to be shot in picturesque Rajasthan. The last episode of the show also saw rapper Baadsah making a guest appearance at the sangeet ceremony of the on-screen couple.

This is not for the first time that a lavish wedding is being shot for the daily soap. Earlier too, many wedding sequences got the show higher TRPs. The major ones being Akshara-Naitik, Shaurya-Varsha, and Mohit-Nandini.

The show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been making news for quite some time now. First, the exit of its lead actor Karan Mehra aka Naitik and then the exit of Hina Khan aka Akshara left the fans of the show disappointed. But the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi seemed happy with the exit of the star lead as he said, “With due respect to both the actors, it is a fact that after Karan left, we could consolidate our position and the TRPs actually increased. After Hina’s exit too, the show has grown.”

