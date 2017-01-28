FIR actor Kavita Kaushik gets married in the lap of Kedarnath mountains. See pics

Kavita Kaushik shared her first selfie with husband Ronnit Biswas on her social media account. Kavita Kaushik shared her first selfie with husband Ronnit Biswas on her social media account.

Television’s famous Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik had the perfect winter wedding. The actor tied the knot with beau Ronnit Biswas on January 27, in a sweet and simple union. The couple chose a Shiv-Parvati temple in Kedarnath and the wedding was attended by very few family members and friends. The happy couple shared their first image as a married couple on social media with Kedarnath hills in the backdrop.

The FIR actor stunned her fans with the announcement of getting hitched few days back. She confirmed the news to indianexpress.com and expressed her happiness over the new phase of her life. She also revealed about her decision through a text message to her close friends. The message read, “Hello , I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs. Biswas on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention, (no I’m not preggy) now the main catch – we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding (sic).”

Kavita and fiance, Ronnit Biswas hosted their haldi and mehendi ceremony on January 23 and 24 respectively at Kavita’s home in Mumbai. Those who graced the occasion included her friends from the television industry, Sakshi Tanwar, Aashka Goradia, comedian Bharti Singh and Sayantani Ghosh, among others. Thanks to the guests and the happy couple, we got to see some inside images of the ceremony. The couple, along with family and close friends were seen enjoying the wedding rituals.

See pictures of Kavita Kaushik’s mehendi and wedding.

Kavita had announced her relationship with best friend Ronnit, in September last year. Ronnit is the Brand Director and Head of Events at Mangorange Productions.

Here’s wishing the newlywed couple all the best for this new phase of the life.

