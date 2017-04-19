Finally Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar are on the same show. See pics and video

As Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar shoot for the same show, we are hopeful of a patch-up. As Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar shoot for the same show, we are hopeful of a patch-up.

After weeks and weeks of waiting, we will see Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar on the same show — Sony’s Sabse Bada Kalakar. While kudos to Sony for pulling this off despite the bad blood between the comedians after their mid-air fight, there is a twist in the tale. While Sunil and Ali will be seen in an episode together where Sunil will play Dr Mashoor Gulati and Ali will play his nurse, it appears Kapil shot for a different episode altogether. So, while Kapil and Sunil may not come together on any show, let alone Kapil Sharma Show, they did shoot for the same one — Sabse Bada Kalakar. While Ali and Sunil shot on Tuesday night, actor Boman Irani — one of the judges of Sabse Bada Kalakar — shared a pic with Kapil Sharma from show’s set a day ago.

Watch: Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Ali Asgar as nurse Laila on Sabse Bada Kalakar

Comedian Sunil Grover, it seems, won’t stop teasing his fans, who are waiting for his return on The Kapil Sharma Show. First turning up on Indian Idol 9 as Dr Mashoor Gulati, and now taking his much-loved character to the set of Sabse Bada Kalakar, the actor is making sure that people don’t move on and forget him. This time, he has been joined by Ali Asgar, another missing member from Kapil’s show.

Kapil Sharma on Sabse Bada Kalakar with Boman Irani

Ali, known as nani on The Kapil Sharma Show, will be seen as nurse Laila to Dr Gulati on Sabse Bada Kalakar, Sony’s children reality show. The duo shot for the episode, which will air on May 7, yesterday. On its Facebook page, Sony shared a video of the actors from the set, which showed Sunil taking a jibe at himself regarding his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show. “Because I am free nowadays, so, I thought I might as well hire a nurse,” he quipped, while introducing Ali as Laila. The two seemed to have enjoyed shooting for the episode, and this over two-minute video is a proof.

Sunil’s shoot for Sabse Bada Kalakar comes after his tweet that hinted he is not in the mood to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. His tweet was in a response to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s Twitter message in which he urged him and Kapil to let bygones be bygones. “IPL. There is a look-alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil Jao yaaron!” Kapoor tweeted. Hours later, Sunil replied to him, “Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.”

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show just saw the comeback of an old member, bua aka Upasana Singh. The actor, returning to the show after months, has, however, ditched her old avatar and is now seen as Kapil’s Babli maasi.

