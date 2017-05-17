Final Destination writer, Jeffery Reddick plans to make web series in Hindi

The noted writer, Jeffery Reddick has not watched any Indian horror films but he plans to catch up. The noted writer, Jeffery Reddick has not watched any Indian horror films but he plans to catch up.

American screenwriter Jeffery Reddick, best known for supernatural horror film franchise Final Destination, is planning to make a web series in Hindi. “We are planning to come together for a web series under Sixth Sense Entertainment. It will be in the horror genre. We are making it, especially for horror genre fans in India. I have the concept, the idea. It will be in Hindi. We are working out the details. It will mostly happen this year,” Jeffery told PTI.

Though horror is his forte, Jeffery enjoys watching comedy films. He even intends to bring on screen this side of him through a comedy film. “I like watching a comedy or horror film as I want to laugh or get scared. I do like to watch drama films as well. But there is so much division in America, there are hatred and divide (due to) political parties I think super serious dramas are boring to watch now,” he says. Ask him if he would ever attempt making a comedy or drama, he says, “I would love to try writing a comedy. A lot of my horror films has had the dramatic element… it’s melodramatic at times. A whole drama film, I don’t think I can do it.”

The writer-director is in India as part of The Sixth Sense Horror Film Festival. “They (team of the festival) reached out to me asking if I would be interested in being a part of this festival. I said yes immediately as it was about horror films. I have no exposure to Indian horror films so this festival will be a good exposure for me,” he adds.

The Sixth Horror Short Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 20 in Mumbai where short horror movies from across the globe will be screened. “There are some filmmakers who don’t have money but are talented.. you don’t need money to make a good film. It is good for people to see what’s there in the competition… it does help you up your game. Filmmaking is an art form and one should just keep learning,” he says.

“I am 50 and I am still learning every day. I will be ready to help young filmmakers… when I was young, a lot of people supported me.” One of the films to be screened at the festival is Dead Awake, written by Jeffrey and directed by Phillip Guzman. It will be screened on May 20. The noted writer has not watched any Indian horror films but he plans to catch up on some films soon. “I have been told Ram Gopal Varma and Vikram Bhatt are good at horror films and that Ramsay movies are a must watch. So, I will be watching their films on DVD soon,” Jeffery says. The Final Destination writer feels though horror films do well commercially, the genre doesn’t get enough respect.

“The sad thing is that horror is looked upon as a niche genre despite it doing well commercially. It doesn’t get that much respect as it should get. Directors need to be vocal about promoting their film as a horror, rather than saying it’s a thriller or supernatural film just own it (horror as a genre),” he says.

