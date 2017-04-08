Film released on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life: Did not know about legal suit, says Kamya Punjabi

Actress Kamya Punjabi. (File Photo) Actress Kamya Punjabi. (File Photo)

After a show-cause notice against them earlier this week over their movie Hum Kuch Keh Na Sakey, actor Kamya Punjabi and producer Neerusha Nikhat appeared before the Dindoshi sessions court Friday, seeking ad-interim relief.

The two had been directed to appear before the court after actor Rahul Raj claimed that the film, based on the life of his girlfriend the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, was released on an online platform despite a stay order. Banerjee had committed suicide last year, with Raj booked for abetment.

Raj had filed a suit before the court on March 31, claiming that the film would defame him. The short film, which stars Banerjee, was shot over a month before her suicide. Raj claimed that the film had a character named Rahul who allegedly ‘ill treated’ Banerjee, pushing her into depression.

Punjabi filed a notice of motion and a reply before the court stating that the video was uploaded ‘without the knowledge of filing of any suit or any order of injunction’. The notice of motion states that the film was released on the same day on which the suit was filed.

“It is impossible to believe that his (Raj’s) reputation was damaged within hours. No particulars of damage to reputation are indicated except for few casual statements that people have been looking at him suspiciously,” the plea states.

It further says that the use of the name Rahul in the film has been ‘disclaimed’ to be that of any person living or dead. The reply seeks rejection of the suit filed by Raj. Advocates Sneha Singh and Shreyansh Mithare, who represent Raj, said they had been told by the court to file a rejoinder to the reply.

