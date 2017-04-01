Film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life: Boyfriend moves court to stay release

A YEAR after the suicide of television actor Pratyusha Banerjee, her boyfriend Rahul Raj approached court Friday, seeking a stay on a film based on her life. In a civil suit filed before the Dindoshi sessions court through his advocate Shreyansh Mithare, Raj has sought an injunction restraining the film, Hum Kuch Keh Na Sakey, from being uploaded on an online platform.

Raj was booked for the abetment of Banerjee’s suicide after she was found dead at their shared residence on April 1 last year.

Raj’s plea states that he read in newspaper articles that the short film, in which Banerjee had acted, was shot over a month before her death. It was announced that the film, which has a character named Rahul, will be released on April 1, 2017 online. Rahul has claimed that a video of the short film uploaded online shows ‘ill treatment’ to Banerjee purportedly at the hands of Raj, which led to her depression.

Raj has claimed that this would defame him and cause prejudice against him. He has also sought Rs 1 crore by way of damages from actor Kamya Punjabi, who has acted in the film, and its producer.

Mithare said that the court has directed Punjabi and the producer to be present at the hearing on Saturday, restraining the release till then.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now