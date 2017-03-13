The Voice India Season 2 winner: Delhi boy Farhan Sabir wins singing reality show

The Voice India Season 2:The finale of the &TV show was a star-studded affair with actress Anushka Sharma gracing the stage along with performances by Mika Singh and coach Salim Merchant. The Voice India Season 2:The finale of the &TV show was a star-studded affair with actress Anushka Sharma gracing the stage along with performances by Mika Singh and coach Salim Merchant.

Delhi-based Farhan Sabir on Saturday was announced as the winner of popular singing reality show “The Voice India Season 2”. The grand finale of the second edition saw Niyam Kanungo (Team Neeti Mohan), Parakhjeet Singh (Team Shaan), Farhan (Team Shaan) and Rasika Borkar (Team Benny Dayal) battle it out. Along with the title, Farhan, 19, took home a cheque of Rs 2.5 million and a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The top four finalists also received gift hampers, read a statement.

“I am honestly speechless right now and the feeling of winning the show is still sinking in. I will most certainly cherish this moment and work harder to find myself a place in the music industry,” said Farhan, who left studies at 19 to fend for his family and started singing at a local cafe in Delhi.

He added: “I would like to thank Shaan sir who has been more than a mentor to me in this journey. Also, I would very humbly like to thank the audience for believing in me and my talent. Without their support, I don’t think I would have come this far and celebrated this victory.”

The Voice India Season 2 winner Farhan Sabir is literally out of words! What an emotional moment for him! #VoiceIndiaGrandFinale #TeamShaan pic.twitter.com/ZEn00LbzxG — The Voice India (@TheVoice_India) March 12, 2017

Happiness captured in one frame! Celebrations all around for Farhan Sabir! #VoiceIndiaGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/WnfGeAnUTz — The Voice India (@TheVoice_India) March 12, 2017

The winner of The Voice India Season 2, Farhan Sabir with Coach Shaan! Such a proud moment! #VoiceIndiaGrandFinale #TeamShaan pic.twitter.com/AuBnUG1oeh — The Voice India (@TheVoice_India) March 12, 2017

The finale of the &TV show was a star-studded affair with actress Anushka Sharma gracing the stage along with performances by Mika Singh and coach Salim Merchant. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made the finale memorable.

Shaan was also happy with Farhan’s victory. “‘The Voice India’ has been a learning ground for me as well and I am going back with a lot of memories which will be treasured. Having said that, my role as a coach is not over yet. I am more than happy to welcome each and every participant who wants to learn and jam with like-minded musicians,” Shaan said.