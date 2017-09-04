Only in Express

Photos: Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor bring a laugh riot on Farah Khan’s Lip Sing battle

Newest guests on the sets of Farah Khan's Lip Sing Battle are Arjun Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. While Farhan is giving a tribute to Rishi Kapoor by performing on his track 'Om Shanti Om', Arjun is donning Sanjay Dutt's avatar in Khalnayak and performing on 'Tamma Tamma.'

Farah Khan is making a comeback on the silver screen as a judge on the show Lip Sing Battle, the Indian version of Lip Sync Battle and the newest guest on the sets is the super fun duo, Farkhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor. And going by their pictures, looks like the two started a laughter riot on the show, doing funny gigs, and performances. Sharing a selfie with Arjun and Farhan on Twitter, Farah wrote, “Mere FARHAN-ARJUN aayenge!! #LipSingBattle gets crazier with these 2 on the floor!! @FarOutAkhtar @arjunk26 ul made my day!! 😘😘😘@StarPlus.”

While Farhan was seen dressed in Rishi Kapoor’s avatar from the iconic number “Om Shanti Om” from Karz, Arjun Kapoor took over Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak outfit, and danced to “Tamma Tamma”. Farah had earlier posted some mysterious pictures of the two actors and asked her followers to guess who they were. She wrote, “Guess who arrived n caused mayhem on #LipSingBattle today??!” She also posted a picture of Farhan’s back which had “MONTY” written all over it, and wrote, “So everyone seems to b guessing him wrong.. 1 more pic a la @deepikapadukone n @vindiesel .. chalo chalo #lipsingbattle.”

Earlier too, celebrities like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Parinneti Chopra and Preity Zinta have made appearances on the sets. While Karan and Pari were battling it out on Govinda’s hit numbers, Preity made a guest appearance. And Shah Rukh Khan had just visited the sets to wish his goof friend, Farah all the best. SRK is also returning to television with Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch.

