My children will never be able to handle the pressure of kids’ reality shows: Farah Khan

Having received acclaim for her choreography, Farah Khan surprised all when she decided to direct films. With her debut venture Main Hoon Na breaking all records, she soon entered the small screen as a host, and then acted in a feature film. Someone who has time and again experimented and broadened her career horizon, she is ready with her new project. Farah is the presenter of Star Plus’ new show Lip Sing Battle, which will see celebrities from all quarters competing in a fun challenge. Yesterday, at the launch, Farah sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and shared a lot about herself, her projects and life. “The USP of Lip Sing Battle is not only the format but the audience will get to see these celebs uninhibitedly having some fun doing some mad and crazy things.”

As we discussed various series on TV, we asked Farah which genre according to her is always a success. “I think these days, if you do anything with kids, it’s bound to do well. The craze of putting kids on stage is good but also very scary.”

Recently, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had spoken about the ill effects of children being pushed into reality shows where they have to undergo a lot of mental pressure. When we asked the mother of three, who has judged kids’ reality shows, if she will ever let her kids participate in it, she said, “If my kids open their mouth on TV, I will be most happy (laughs). But on a serious note, our kids are too protected and I don’t think they would be able to handle this kind of pressure ever. These kids on the shows have a different psyche altogether. My son, even if he loses on a sports day is devastated. And to go through the grind and face elimination week after week, it would be really difficult.”

She further added, “Having been part of such shows, I haven’t got a chance to interact much with the parents as we spend time with the kids only. But we all know that most of the parents push their children into it to fulfill their dreams.”

Lastly, talking about motherhood and parenting, Farah said, “Both me and Shirish (Kunder) are completely hands-on parents and enjoy bringing them up. Earlier I used to take a maid along with us to help me with three kids on vacations, but now I have even stopped doing that. From washing their bums to bathing them and taking them to parks, I do everything.”

Co-hosted by Ali Asgar, Lip Sing Battle will launch on September 16, 10 pm.

