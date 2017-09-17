Farah Khan on Raghu Ram’s Indian Idol auditions: I said you’ve been abusing people on Roadies, why did you get so upset?

Roadies creator Raghu Ram had auditioned and got rejected for Indian Idol season one in 2004, which was judged by Farah Khan. Roadies creator Raghu Ram had auditioned and got rejected for Indian Idol season one in 2004, which was judged by Farah Khan.

Farah Khan is gearing up for Lip Sing Battle. This is yet another addition to the long list of TV shows she has been part of, either as a judge or as a host in the past. We still remember that the small screen stint of this choreographer-filmmaker began with the maiden season of Indian Idol, way back in 2004. But more than the show, it is Roadies fame Raghu Ram’s audition clip which is still viral among fans. So, when indianexpress.com asked Farah what she remembers of Raghu’s singing and how she reacted when she ended up casting him in her film Tees Maar Khan, she had a rather exciting reply.

“He showed it to me, and I said listen, you bloody hypocrite, you’ve been doing Roadies for so long where you are only shouting at people, abusing people and threatening to do all sorts of things to them. So, why did you get so upset? But, I think it was fun to watch that and to know that ‘oh, he came on the show then’,” Farah quipped, on the sidelines of promoting Lip Sing Battle in New Delhi recently.

Farah has been in the business for 25 years, including 13 years of her TV innings. She has appeared on popular shows like Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Farah Ki Dawat, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao. On the other hand, Raghu, who got rejected in Indian Idol back then, went on to create Roadies, one of India’s first reality shows.

Watch | Raghu Ram’s Viral Clip From Indian Idol Auditions

Raghu’s abusive and ruthless avatar on MTV Roadies and the way he slammed the contestants, indeed became his style. He was also give the tag of the ‘angriest man on television’.

Raghu had recently opened up to us about his angry man image. “I have realised that it doesn’t matter what I say about myself. When their opinions won’t change, why should I say anything? When you say ‘am I happy about angry man image?’ I truly don’t care, I don’t care to change anyone’s opinion because I have reached a place where it doesn’t matter now,” Raghu had told indianexpress.com.

