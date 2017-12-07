Did Farah Khan call Kapil Sharma ‘mannerless’? This is what the comedian has to say 

Farah Khan’s encrypted tweet is said to be for Kapil Sharma. Farah Khan’s encrypted tweet is said to be for Kapil Sharma.

They say friendships in the film industry are fragile, one incident and you might become someone’s enemy or will be nothing more than an acquaintance. It seems something similar has happened with Farah Khan, who seemed to be upset with a gesture by a friend. A few days back, the choreographer-turned-director took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Mannerless people,if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON,T send me a “ janta invite” on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u cant find the time for it what makes u think i hav time 2 get ready n cm for you??!”

Farah dropped the tweet in the week when Firangi, the second film starring Kapil Sharma, was to release. Hence, rumours began that she is furious about Kapil’s behaviour and the “mannerless people” was nobody but the comedian-turned-actor.

The two are said to have a good relationship and both have marked their presence on each other’s television shows several times. In fact, Kapil remembers how Farah had got Happy New Year’s team to the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil and the entire team shot for six hours straight. However, it seems things have taken a turn for the worse.

When Kapil got to know about it, he was a bit shocked. In an interview to skjbollywoodnews.com, Kapil quipped, “We had a show on Thursday. In whatever way I thought correct I had invited all my friends from the film industry. It was mostly attended by cast crew and our friends and family. I hope my big powerful friends in the film industry will see the film later.” A source close to him feels since the comedian is experiencing a low phase of his career, he has become an easy target.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s recent release Firangi has not impressed the audience like his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

