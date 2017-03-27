Fans will enjoy Michael Scofield’s return in Prison Break: Producer

Prison Break ended its four-year run in 2009 with the death of protagonist Michael Scofield Prison Break ended its four-year run in 2009 with the death of protagonist Michael Scofield

Prison Break ended its four-year run in 2009 with the death of protagonist Michael Scofield but writer-produced Vaun Wilmott says they decided to come up with a new season as they found a way to bring the lead character back from dead. Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell are reprising their roles of Michael and Lincoln in the season five of the show.

It will begin airing in India from April 8 on on Star World and Star World HD.

“From my perspective, what I understand is that Paul Scheuring (the creator of the show) had a great idea to kind of bring it back, bring it back in a way that the fans would enjoy. And I think that was the genesis, or the seed that started the process,” Wilmott said in a statement.

Michael Horowitz, the executive producer of the show, said they were excited to come with a nine-episode new season as Paul “kind of finally figured out a really cool way to bring him back, and bring him back from the dead.”

“And I suppose we should not tell anybody that he’s alive, but I think it’s pretty obvious that Wentworth Miller’s in it.”

When asked whether fans will finally have a closure about Michael, Wilmott said the new season is similar to the first season as it has the same elements that made fans fall in love with the story.

“I think, you know, it has a lot of the elements and the feel of season one. It has all of that. But all the things I think the audience loved, which is the brother, connecting, the love, the family, the tattoos that are the mysteries and the things that need to be solved, the big twists and turns.”

Wilmott said though he and Horowitz were surprised to see its fan base and they are confident that they will come back for the new story.

“You know, the interesting thing for me, being new to it, because Mike and I were not involved in the original iterations, the first four seasons, I’m astonished by the fan base and how big it is.

“I mean, on my Twitter, it’s just all over the world, it’s rabid, it’s passionate. They love these brothers. They love these characters. So you never know, but I think the chances are good that people are really going to enjoy it, really come back.”

