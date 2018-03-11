Family Time with Kapil Sharma teaser: Kapil has moved past his controversial phase, says ‘waqt bura tha’

Kapil Sharma to host Ajay Devgn on his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma to host Ajay Devgn on his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma is all set to return to your television screens with his new show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Just like his previous shows, Family Time with Kapil Sharma will also host celebrities who would promote their upcoming releases on the comedian’s show. Ajay Devgn will be the first celebrity to visit Kapil’s sets to promote his upcoming film, Raid.

In a new teaser promo of the show, Ajay has taken a perfect potshot at Kapil. We see Kapil repeatedly trying to make a call to Ajay in order to invite him on the show but Ajay mocks him by saying he has to wait just like how he makes others wait on his show. Ajay said this in reference of his experience on The Kapil Sharma Show when he had come to promote Baadshaho last year. After hours of waiting on the sets, the team had to walk out of the show because Kapil was unwell.

However, by the end of the teaser, Ajay speaks to the audience and reveals that he would come on the show for sure.

Aj

A source from the Sony Entertainment channel confirmed that Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25. As per sources, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, along with tickling funny bones will also include some entertaining and interactive games for the audience.

In the past, Kapil’s shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, saw an ensemble cast entertaining the audience. However, after his spat with Sunil Grover, there have been quite some changes in his trusted team. It is yet to be seen who will join Kapil in his new show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd