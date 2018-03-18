Kapil Sharma accuses Sunil Grover of lying as the latter says “did not receive a call for the new show”

Kapil Sharma gives a fitting reply to Sunil Grover’s claim that the former did not make any calls to him for the new show. Kapil Sharma gives a fitting reply to Sunil Grover’s claim that the former did not make any calls to him for the new show.

Kapil Sharma is extremely excited about his new show, Family Time With Kapil. Even his fans are waiting to see the comedian-turned-actor come back to the television. But the audience is also eager to know if the new show brings back the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show, including Sunil Grover. In fact, it seems many directly questioned Sunil about it who clearly denied of being in the show. In fact, the actor states that he was waiting to be called.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil in response to a tweet expressed, “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon. (There are people like you who ask me the same thing but I have not received any calls for this new show. My phone number is the same. But with all your good wishes, I have signed a new project and soon will come in front of you all.)”

But soon Kapil came to rescue of his show and blamed Sunil of lying. In a series of tweets in response to Sunil, the actor said, “Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u.”

He then went on to say, “He is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough.” When one of his fans replied that he is one man army, Kapil replied, “Don’t want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this.”

Clearly, both the parties, Kapil and Sunil have not moved on from the fight they had a year ago. The two apparently had a fight while returning from Melbourne. Shortly after coming back, Sunil left Kapil’s show and the two have not worked together since then. Their camaraderie was much appreciated on Comedy Night with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

