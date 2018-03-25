Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s shoot wasn’t cancelled, clarifies upset Kapil

Earlier a source close to show had revealed that Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s shoot was going on fine. Earlier a source close to show had revealed that Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s shoot was going on fine.

Kapil Sharma’s new comedy show Family Time with Kapil Sharma is all set go on air. But it seems this comeback is not going to be easy for the comedian. The Family Time with Kapil Sharma team had to call off their shoot on March 19, and also postpone the press launch that was scheduled for the next day.

This unexpected turn of events led to tongues wagging. The comedian himself tweeted about the same recently. Kapil wrote, “Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.” Kapil’s recent Twitter war with Sunil Grover was said to be the reason for the same and the upset actor further wrote, “kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love.”

Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018

Earlier a source close to show had revealed that the show’s shoot was going on fine. “It’s so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil’s image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being canceled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn’t even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting canceled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot, ” the source had informed indianexpress.com.

Kapil Sharma’s also tweeted recently, “Tomorrow 25th march. “Family time with Kapil Sharma “ 8 pm @SonyTV need ur blessings.”

Tomorrow 25th march. “Family time with Kapil Sharma “ 8 pm @SonyTV need ur blessings — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018

Are you excited to see what surprise this ace comedian has in store for us? We are! Watch Family Time with Kapil Sharma from March 25 at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

