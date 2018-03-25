Family Time With Kapil Sharma show first episode LIVE UPDATES

Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma is back with Sony TV’s show Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma is back with Sony TV’s show Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

Comedian Kapil Sharma returns to the small screen tonight with his new comedy show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Kapil’s new show on Sony Entertainment Television will air from 8 pm and just like The Kapil Sharma Show, this one too will see a number of famous Bollywood personalities promoting their films. The first guest of the show is actor Ajay Devgn, who will, reportedly, promote his latest offering Raid.

While fans are more than excited about their jolly host’s comeback, Kapil’s nervousness was visible in his series of tweets before the premiere. He has been consistently sharing teasers and posters for Family Time with Kapil Sharma on his social media handles. What’s also interesting is that the show also features former castmates Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar along with Navjyot Singh Sidhu.

Follow all the live updates from Family Time with Kapil Sharma premiere here:

