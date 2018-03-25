Family Time With Kapil Sharma show first episode LIVE UPDATES

Comedian Kapil Sharma returns to the small screen tonight with his new comedy show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Kapil’s new show on Sony Entertainment Television will air from 8 pm and just like The Kapil Sharma Show, this one too will see a number of famous Bollywood personalities promoting their films. The first guest of the show is actor Ajay Devgn, who will, reportedly, promote his latest offering Raid.
While fans are more than excited about their jolly host’s comeback, Kapil’s nervousness was visible in his series of tweets before the premiere. He has been consistently sharing teasers and posters for Family Time with Kapil Sharma on his social media handles. What’s also interesting is that the show also features former castmates Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar along with Navjyot Singh Sidhu.
Follow all the live updates from Family Time with Kapil Sharma premiere here:
As Neha leaves saying that someone has come to meet her, Kapil says that it must be my mother to meet her future daughter-in-law. Kiku Sharda as Bumper enters the stage and tells Kapil that she had no job for six months. She tells Navjot that she saw him recently sunbathing in Goa wearing a swimsuit and a tie. She insults Kapil that he is selling off his house goods to make up for his loss. When Kapil says that it's the channel, she says 'tumhare wajah se channel ka samaan bik raha hai' (because of you, the channel is selling off their goods). She further laughs saying that it is shocking that someone like Kapil, who has nothing, is gifting people.
After an ad break, Neha is back and she introduces two other families to play the next game. Titled 'Phod Baby Baby', in this round, one among the couple will be blindfolded and with the help of the other, they will have to burst maximum balloons that's flying in the air. The Sawla family wins. They take home a TV. Kapil says that he is not dayalu (kind hearted) but since he is getting gifts from Sony, he can give a complimentary gift to the losing team.
Kapil throws the ball again towards the audience, and asks the man who picks it, “aisi kaunsi cheez hai jisse aage se insan ne banaya hai and peeche se insan ne? (What is that one thing that has been created by God from the front and by the human from the back). After a couple of wrong answers, a boy replies 'animal cart' and is given some gifts by Kapil for his smart answer.
Kapil asks Chandan to throw a ball towards the audience and the one who will catch it will get a prize. He smartly goes towards a pretty girl and hands over the ball to her. Kapil asks her to name a (jiske sar per pair hote hai) bird that has legs on its head. The girl is not able to answer the question. The next guy is smart, and says that every bird has 'sar (head), per (feathers) and pair (legs). He is gifted a phone and a gift hamper. He further mesmerises Kapil and the audience by crooning Kailash Kher's 'Saiyaan'.
Neha and Kapil then introduce the interactive fun activity that one can play on the SonyLIV app that can help viewers to get a picture with Kapil. He once again hails the maha scientist Kapil Sharma. Neha takes leave and in comes Chandan Prabhakar, who looks surprised with fans chanting his name. Kapil questions him why he is here. Kapil remarks that he shouldn’t have come and should have acted a little pricey. Chandan says that is what he was doing for the last seven months. Chandan says that Kapil only has one friend, rest everything is given by Sony TV. The two old friends are back to their old self.
The Walia team beat the Sharma family and they are awarded diamond jewellery. The losing contestants then dance on Tamma Tamma. Kapil seems impressed by them but doesn't leave a chance to pull their legs. After knowing that they danced together for the first time, he gifts them a washing machine and a dinner set.
Neha invites two families to the stage. They would play the first game. Both the couples look super excited to be on the show. They tell Kapil that they missed him on TV, and the comedy star looks visibly touched by this affection. The first game is 'Tasreef Rakhiye', wherein the families have to burst balloons by sitting on them. The one bursting maximum balloons in a given time would be the winner.
Neha will be the game master and she gives a glimpse of the prizes one can win. With the way the gate opens on the stage, you are reminded of another game show, 'Khulja Sim Sim'. The bumper prize would be a brand new car.
Kapil calls on stage game masters and looking at the four jokers, he says I don’t want to continue. This is when the new entrant Neha Pendse of May I Come in Madam fame makes an entry. She looks pretty and starts flirting with Kapil and Navjot. Kapil introduces himself saying, “Kapil, naam to nahi suna hoga, 6-7 months se.”
Seeing Kapil interact with his audience, you realise that nothing has changed. While people vie to be on the show, he leaves no stone unturned to pull their leg. Kapil further shares that a maha scientist 'Kapil Sharma' has invented a new device to interact with his audience, and asks viewers to download the SonyLIV app.
A young kid reveals a fun secret about his family saying his father cooks and mom watches television. Kapil gifts him a goodie basket and a phone. Another audience member faces Kapil's wrath when he says that since his wife is a housewife she stays only in the house.
Kapil talks to a woman from Indore and asks her if technology has brought the family closer. When she says people have become plastic today, Kapil laughs saying who she has met who squeaks like a toy? He further talks about how in love marriages, initially men like everything and then things change.
Kapil introduces his show and jokes that there's nothing new in his show. He shares that it is a game show that wants to get together the entire family and spread laughter. A series of jokes follow and Kapil targets the audience once again. He introduces the families present on the stage, who will play the game with him today. “Aajkal ka pyaar gift se bhara hai, girlfriend ko roz fift chaiye (today's love is all about gifting, your girlfriend needs gift every day),” he shares and says if you don't gift your girlfriend, she goes and celebrates kiss day with someone else.
Kapil Sharma informs Navjot Singh Sidhu that since the budget was less, they have not managed to get his throne. Navjot says that 'a politician can never leave his chair' and gets along his own sofa, and settles down with a sher (poem) on Kapil.
The show starts with a group of dancers performing on Swag Se Swagat. Kapil makes a dramatic entry from a gift box. The crowd goes crazy seeing him and chants his name, as he greets them all in his own style. And then, Navjot Singh makes an entry saying his dialogue Oye Guru. The two try to pull each other’s leg.
Even before the show could launch, Kapil Sharma and his show faced not just one but two controversies. First came after his friend-turned-enemy Sunil Grover tweeted about how he took up another show after waiting for Kapil's call. Kapil replied to Sunil on Twitter calling him a liar and shared how he had called him 100 times but got no response. And then due to a technical snag, the shoot of the show had to be called off and the press launch was rescheduled. This led to tongues wagging that Kapil was back to his old self and canceling shoots. Indianexpress.com had reported that the reports were false and the issue on sets was a genuine one. Kapil too clarified his stand on Twitter yesterday.
Kapil Sharma's co-star Ali Asgar, who parted ways with him after the mid-air brawl, in a sweet gesture tweeted to Kapil. Left emotional by the message, Kapil Sharma replied, “Thank u ali bhai .. missing u guys .. it’s the same floor where we used to shoot comedy nights.. I only know how I am shooting without u guys .. love u.”
The trumpet is all set to blow, announcing the arrival of Kapil Sharma. The comedy star's comeback show Family Time with Kapil Sharma will premiere today on Sony Entertainment Television. His last rib-tickler The Kapil Sharma Show was unceremoniously put on a break after his ill-health disrupted shooting schedules. But now fit and fine, Kapil is geared up to spread laughter with a new found energy.