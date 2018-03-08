Family Time With Kapil Sharma to go on air from March 25, will replace Super Dancer 2

Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air on March 25. Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air on March 25.

After having a tumultuous 2017, Kapil Sharma has his plans for 2018 in place. The comedian is returning to what he does the best, taking the audiences on a laughter ride with his witty one-liners and his impeccable comic timing. He is returning to Sony Entertainment with a new show titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma on March 25. While the title and the first teaser of the show were revealed by Kapil last month, the on-air date has also been announced now. Confirming the date to indianexpress.com, a source from the channel said, “Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25 and will replace Super Dancer Chapter 2.”

A couple of days back, the channel also released the second teaser of the show where Kapil was in his elements. The 45 seconds clip takes a sly dig at Kapil’s financial condition because of which the basic food supply has also been stopped at his home. The caption of the video read, “Ek naya twist, ek naya safar… Par wahi @KapilSharmaK9 Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par.”

Those who have been following every update about the actor-comedian might relate the short teaser to his real-life situation. In 2017, first, Kapil had a fallout with his friends and colleagues Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar leading to the end of his popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show and later his first home production Firangi too tanked at the box office. With his new show, the fans of Kapil expect him to return in full form.

As per sources, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, along with tickling funny bones will also include some entertaining and interactive games for the audience. There has also been buzz that the series might include a segment inspired by the popular international game show, The Hollywood Squares, where contestants play the tic-tac-toe game to win cash prizes. Apart from Kapil, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will also be returning with the show.

