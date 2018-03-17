Ajay Devgn is the first guest on Family Time With Kapil Sharma, see photos and videos of the episode

Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25. Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25.

With only a week left for Sony Entertainment Television’s Family Time With Kapil Sharma to go on air, the fan pages of actor-comedian Kapil Sharma have shared several photos and videos from the shoot of the first episode. While his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show was given a grand opening by Shah Rukh Khan, Family Time With Kapil Sharma has superstar Ajay Devgn as its first guest.

In the photos, we see Kapil Sharma and his teammates Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Neha Pendse in a funny banter with Raid actor Ajay Devgn. Also, Kapil will open the premiere episode with a melody of songs in his soothing voice. Navjot Singh Sidhu, presumably Kapil’s lucky charm, might also be seen in his special chair yet again, considering the concept of the show is along the lines of The Kapil Sharma Show. What will make the show different from Kapil’s last small screen outing is, along with celebrities coming for their film promotions, the show will also witness some interactive games for the audience.

Here is a sneak peek into the first episode of Family Time With Kapil Sharma:

Latest pictures from the sets Of #FamilyTimewithKapilSharma 😍 RT if you can’t wait to watch the show 💃@KapilSharmaK9 @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/L6GcRKidNM — Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilFans) March 15, 2018

One more from set of #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma

❤ pic.twitter.com/6xszS023it — KAPILIAN SATYAM | KS | ❤💡🎭 (@SATYAM_K91) March 16, 2018

Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid 🙏 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 15, 2018

RAID उनके यहाँ डाली जाती है जिनकी इंकम होती है.. अब आप उसके योग्य है 😂 http://t.co/X4YZCgbxKg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 16, 2018

Along with Kapil, the TV audience has been long waiting for their favourite Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover to return on their TV sets too. However, their wish will not be fulfilled with Family Time With Kapil Sharma since the actor hasn’t been approached for the show. Replying to a tweet of his fan, Sunil made it much clear that he is not a part of Kapil’s new show.

“Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏 (I have been asked by many people if I am returning with Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but I have not received any call for it. My phone number is still the same. After waiting for the call, now I have signed something else and with your blessings I will be there in front of you soon.)” wrote Sunil.

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏 http://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Watch| Teaser of Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Sunil and Kapil had a fallout last year while they were returning from Australia. Following the fight, other members of the show including Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra left it leading to the end of Kapil’s show. But now as Kapil says, he has overcome the bad phase of life and is all set to return in full form.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25 and will be replacing Super Dancer Chapter 2 on Sony Entertainment Television.

