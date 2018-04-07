With no episodes shot, viewers to miss Family Time with Kapil Sharma this weekend

Kapil Sharma’s new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma has received mixed response from the viewers. Kapil Sharma’s new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma has received mixed response from the viewers.

The entire Friday evening was gone busy discussing the random abusive tweets of Kapil Sharma. In no mood to forgive a certain section of media for reporting negatively about him, the comedy star posted a series of tweets in the choicest of expletives. All said and done, today the actor is in a spot as his freshly launched show Family Time with Kapil Sharma will not air this weekend. Reason? The team couldn’t manage to shoot any new episodes owing to Kapil’s absence.

It’s been only three episodes that the show has aired and with no bank, the channel has been left with no choice but to telecast the old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show instead this weekend. The entire episode has caused a great deal of loss to Kapil, his show and the channel.

Shared a source, “Kapil has been keeping to himself and seems like he is depressed and worried over something. He isn’t talking to his team or interacting with anyone. After the Rani Mukerji shoot got cancelled, the team couldn’t get through to Kapil and no other episode could be shot for the week. With nothing to showcase, the channel has decided to air his old episodes to keep his fans happy.”

Launched on March 25, Family Time with Kapil Sharma has received a mix response from its viewers. While fans enjoyed Kapil’s interaction with the audience and his jokes, the game show format couldn’t find a connect with many. Though it opened to good numbers, with no fresh episodes, the ratings are bound to dip in the coming week.

There was also a buzz that the show is all set to wrap up but sources dismissed it stating that they are working on getting Kapil and the show back on track soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd