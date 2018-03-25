Family Time with Kapil Sharma: Everything you need to know about the show

Family Time with Kapil Sharma will air tonight at 8 pm on Sony TV Family Time with Kapil Sharma will air tonight at 8 pm on Sony TV

Indian television’s comedy king Kapil Sharma will be returning to the small screen tonight with a brand new show called Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Just like Sharma’s previous show on Sony Entertainment Television, The Kapil Sharma Show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma will have a bunch of celebrities promoting their movies.

Family Time with Kapil Sharma will air at 8 pm tonight on Sony TV, and while fans are excited about the host’s comeback, no one can really match Sharma’s nervous energy for his big return. The comedian has been posting teasers and various information about the show on his social media handles. And we have to say that the show looks like it’s going to win a lot of hearts.

Kapil takes a dig at himself

The first teaser of the show was recently released which saw the host take a dig at his own troubled past–from making guests wait, to his on-flight feud with former friend Sunil Grover–the video spares no one, least of all, Sharma himself. So we are guessing that Sharma is going bolder with his theme this time. At least that is what it looks like.

Meet the first celebrity guest of the show, Ajay Devgn

What is exciting is that the first guest of the show will be Raid star Ajay Devgn, who, as he pointed out in the teaser, had to wait for the host on a previous occasion. Devgn had earlier appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his movie Baadshaho, but the cast had to walk out of the sets of the show after they were informed of Kapil’s illness.

A new format

According to sources, Family Time with Kapil Sharma will basically be old wine in a new bottle. The show will see a difference in terms of audience interaction and the games that will be played on the show. It’s being reported that the show will include a segment inspired by a popular international game show The Hollywood Squares, where contestants play the tic-tac-toe game to win cash prizes. Sounds swell. Sharma’s show will be replacing Shilpa Shetty’s Super Dancer Chapter 2.

The return of the old cast

What’s also interesting is that the show will have former castmates Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar returning with Kapil yet again. Both Sharda and Prabhakar had quit The Kapil Sharma Show, following Sharma’s infamous fall-out with Sunil Grover.

But it looks like the war between frenemies Sunil and Kapil is far from over. After having called things even last year, the two once again returned to snap at each other in an ugly Twitter battle when Sunil said that he had not been approached for Kapil’s new show. Kapil then lost his cool and tweeted that he had called Sunil a 100 times to be a part of the show, and had even visited his house to convince him to join the project. However, Sunil has maintained that he had not been called for the show, and that Kapil is referring to his earlier show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Things took a messier turn when recently the press launch of the show was cancelled, but according to latest reports, the shoot of the show is in full swing.

“It’s so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil’s image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being cancelled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn’t even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting canceled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot,” a source told Indianexpress.com.

Neha Pendse, the fresh face of the show

Apart from Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be making his comeback to the world of television with the show. And a new member has been added to the cast of the show. Yes, we are talking about Neha Pendse, who is popular for her sitcom, May I Come in Madam?

