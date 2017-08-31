EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes’ Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to make a comeback

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer that went off air on August 25 will be back next month. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer that went off air on August 25 will be back next month.

If the news of The Kapil Sharma Show missing from TV for a while has disappointed you, here comes a happy news for all you guys. Sony Entertainment Television has decided to bring back its romantic show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi back on TV. Yes, the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer that went off air on August 25 will be back next month. A source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “On public demand, the channel has given a green light to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to get back. The team will resume shoot from Sunday and the show is slated to go on air from either September 11 or 18.”

The daily, from the stables of Beyond Dreams Productions, was launched in February 2016. The lead characters of Dev and Sonakshi, played by Shaheer and Erica were much loved for their chemistry and romance. The daily, that earlier aired at 9 pm was axed to make room for Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Along with the fans, the cast was also left disheartened with the development. And we are sure this news will come as a happy surprise for all.

The source further told us, “When the channel approached us to revive the show we were definitely overjoyed. The show still has a lot to tell and with the fans demanding its stay, we are sure it will be a bigger success this time. We are not changing the storyline and will resume from where we left it.”

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi might be getting back but this time it will be a finite show that will mostly air for two months. The time slot hasn’t yet been decided but sources say that it will definitely get a prime time slot.

The lead actor Shaheer Sheikh shared the happy news with his fans through a tweet:

Your love and support for #Krpkab has made it impossible for us to stay away from you. Your Dev will be back! @SonyTV — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) August 31, 2017

Do let us know what do you have to say about your favourite show coming back!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd