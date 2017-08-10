Exclusive: Piyush Sahdev confirms separation from wife Akangsha Rawat

Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev and his wife Akangsha Rawat have called it quits. Akangsha Rawat refused to talk about the separation. She said, “I can’t talk about it at the moment.” Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev and his wife Akangsha Rawat have called it quits. Akangsha Rawat refused to talk about the separation. She said, “I can’t talk about it at the moment.”

Another TV relationship has bitten the dust. After actors Avinash Sachdev-Shamlee Desai and Amit Tandon-Ruby’s troubled marriages made headlines, Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev and his wife Akangsha Rawat have called it quits.

Opening up for the first time, Piyush Sahdev exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Yes, we have been staying separately for some time now and are also heading for a divorce. Since the case is sub-judice, we are not allowed to speak about it. I don’t want to get into any more details as of now.”

In the last couple of months, there were murmurs of things not being well between Piyush and Akangsha but friends and family thought it to be the case of normal marital discord. Only when Akangsha recently gave interviews about shifting base to South Africa, that people realized there was something wrong.

When we asked whether a rumoured affair caused the separation, Piyush Sahdev refuted it saying, “Those are baseless rumours. I am already going through a very rough phase in my life and all these rumours just add up to my misery. It’s a humble request to everyone to not spread such fake rumours and add fuel to the fire.”

Meanwhile, Akangsha Rawat refused to talk about the separation. She said, “I can’t talk about it at the moment.”

Piyush Sahdev, who played the antagonist in Beyhadh, recently underwent a makeover after losing 38 kilos, which he had put on after suffering a knee injury and was left bedridden. Akangsha Rawat, who has been part of shows like Solaah Singhaar and Palampur Express, has been missing from the screens for a long time. The couple met through common friends and after a year of courtship took their nuptial vows in June 2012.

