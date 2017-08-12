Exclusive: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to go off air, Beyhadh gets an extension

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to go off air. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to go off air.

Even as the industry is buzzing with the news of Pahlaj Nihlani being sacked from his post as CBFC chief, here’s a shocking development coming from Sony Entertainment Television. Owing to some last minute creative decisions, the channel has decided to pull the plug on popular love story Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. On the other hand, the channel decided to give a boost to its thriller drama Beyhadh by giving it an extension.

The news of Beyhadh going off air has been doing rounds for quite some time. The team was to wrap the shoot by the end of this month, and this sudden development has brought in a spur of excitement and happiness for them. As for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke team, this has come as a shocker for they had no inkling of their show facing the axe.

Shared a source exclusively to indianexpress.com, “The programming team decided that Beyhadh had the potential to carry on the story for a couple of months more. And they want to cash on to the new twists that the creatives have planned for Beyhadh. As for Kuch Rang, it had a fruitful run and it only seemed feasable to end it.”

To fit in the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Beyhadh will see a shift in its airtime. KBC 9 will air at the 9 pm timeslot.

“The decision regarding Beyhadh’s timeslot is yet to be confirmed. There are a couple of empty slots and a decision will be soon made, taking into consideration its content and audience,” added the source.

As readers would know, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage will also go off air soon, and the channel is all pumped up to get some new shows rolling. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. The show, which will air its last episode on August 25, garnered a great fan following thanks to the on-screen chemistry of the couple, Dev and Sonakshi.

As for Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget surprised all by portraying the anti-hero Maya in the drama. She is ably supported by Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

