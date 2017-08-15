Exclusive: Hina Khan makes singing debut with Vande Mataram cover, plans to take up music professionally

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan has sung a cover of the national song, Vande Mataram. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan has sung a cover of the national song, Vande Mataram.

On the occasion of India’s 70th Independence Day, television’s leading lady Hina Khan, popularly known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has sung a cover of the national song, Vande Mataram. Hina Khan on Tuesday spoke to indianexpress.com about recording the song with a group of musicians and why the moment will always hold a special place in her life.

“I loved singing Vande Mataram on this glorious day, that is our Independence Day. It was a privilege. Generally, we get a lot of opportunities to sing other songs but I couldn’t miss the chance of singing Vande Mataram. I didn’t practice at all. I just went for the recording yesterday. It was the first time that I sang with live musicians. I had no clue how it works but it felt nice to sing. It was a fabulous experience,” said Hina.

She added that every time they sang ‘Vande Mataram’, she felt a rush of patriotism in the studio. “When we were singing especially the signature phrase, it felt a wave of patriotism ran in the studio. Our blood was rushing, we felt so proud of our country. I could feel that we all were thumping on the floor.”

The actor also shared that she intends to take her inclination towards music forward and get a professional training. “I do plan to sing in the future and professionally, if I get a chance. Honestly, I met so many musicians yesterday, and otherwise also, people have told me my voice doesn’t need auto-tuning and my voice is so good that if I haven’t learnt music, I should. So, I am thinking of taking up music professionally,” Hina said.

On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day🇮🇳Watch it at 1:30PM on @News18India @DeshKaDevar pic.twitter.com/i2x3ereSxR — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 15, 2017

On the work front, the actor is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season eight, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Since her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last November, Hina is yet to sign a new fiction show.

