Exclusive: Baba Ramdev, Shekhar Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor to judge bhajan reality show

Spirituality is all set to dominate the small screens as Life OK, which is all set to rebrand itself as Star Bharat from Independence Day, has partnered with Colosceum Media to launch a bhajan reality show. Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be the maha judge of the show titled Om Shanti Om. The non-fiction show will also see singing sensation Kanika Kapoor and music composer-singer-actor Shekhar Ravjiani on the judging panel. Aparshakti Khurana will host the reality show, wherein novice and professional bhajan singers will be seen performing on stage.

Om Shanti Om is a one-of-a-kind reality show where contestants will sing bhajans. Apart from 14 participants, the show will also feature performances by stalwarts from the bhajan music industry. Produced by Roadies, Splitsvilla and MasterChef India fame Colosceum Media, Om Shanti Om will launch later this month.

A source told indianexpress.com, “More than a competition, Om Shanti Om will majorly present spirituality in a broader space. With the youth having no knowledge about bhajans, the makers want to introduce them to the new world, in a style that resonates with them. Baba Ramdev will share his insights and teachings with the contestants and audience.”

The shoot for Om Shanti Om has already commenced, and Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as special guests in the grand opening episode.

When we called producer Lalit Sharma of Colosceum, he refused to comment on the development.

