Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 to replace Beyhadh on Sony TV

With a long list of new shows awaiting the green light from channels, some of the favourites will soon meet its end. Beyhadh, with its hatke storyline and a stellar star cast of Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani, might have won hearts but it is all set to go off air. And taking over its slot on Sony Entertainment Television will be the most awaited game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The ninth season of the show will once again have Amitabh Bachchan playing quizmaster, and in his baritone asking contestants, ‘Lock kiya jaaye?’.

The buzz around Beyhadh going off air had been making headlines for a while now. Speculations were rife that Siddharth P Malhotra’s Haasil, starring Zayed Khan, Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Seth, will take up its slot. But sources confirm to indianexpress.com that Kaun Banega Crorepati will air at 9pm, Monday-Friday. KBC, which is returning after a gap of three years will soon go on floors, and will tentatively air from mid-September. The registration for the show began in June.

The team of Beydhah will reportedly wrap up shoot on August 22. The climax will be an intense dramatic one, leading to the antagonists Maya (Jennifer) and Samay’s (Piyush Sahdev) death. The makers though may tease the audience with a suspense, where Arjun (Kushal) will continue to feel Maya’s threat around him.

A source in the channel told indianexpress.com, “Beyhadh was a show with a definite storyline so it’s not surprising that it is ending. It might have been low on numbers but the response and love it received were overwhelming. Who would have thought that the Indian audience would accept their heroine as a psychopath killer? As for KBC, the audience has been waiting for it for three years, and this season is going to be grander and more entertaining and exciting.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati, an adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, launched in India in 2000 on Star Plus. Helmed by Siddharth Basu from Big Synergy, it revived Amitabh Bachchan’s career, who was reportedly bankrupt after the failure of his production house. Interestingly Shah Rukh Khan was recruited to host season 3 but he could not match up to Big B’s charm. KBC moved to Sony TV in 2010, and Amitabh Bachchan was back inviting the audience to the hot seat. The last season of the game show for the first time was shot in Surat, away from the Mumbai studios. The seasons have seen not just aam janta but also celebrities testing their intelligence to win the prize money.

