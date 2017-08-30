Exclusive: Abhishek Bachchan and his Pro Kabaddi team shoot for Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9

Abhishek Bachchan and his Pro Kabaddi team shoot for Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on Saturday and the episode will air soon. Abhishek Bachchan and his Pro Kabaddi team shoot for Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on Saturday and the episode will air soon.

Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will share screen space after a long time. No, it won’t be for a film but Abhishek will be part of a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. The game show on Sony Entertainment Television, that went on air this week, will see Junior Bachchan along with his Pro Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers as special guests. And as anticipated, the two brought the house down with their camaraderie and antics. Sources exclusively inform indianexpress.com that the team shot for the special episode on Saturday, and it should air shortly.

At the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati held last week in Mumbai, the makers announced that this season they will not have any movie integration. Stating that their other non-fiction shows are helping in movie promotions, the channel said they want to focus on the game for KBC. They mentioned that they will have real life heroes coming on the show, not just to participate but also share their inspirational stories and reach out to the country for their cause. The current promo shows Women Indian Cricket Team players Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur being the special guests this Friday.

Shared the source, “As Abhishek owns the Pro Kabbadi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, he joined the teammates to play the game. Abhishek and Amitabh share a great bond and the warmth was quite visible on the shoot. Big B was also quite welcoming to his son’s team and together they had a blast. Abhishek and his teammates also shared a lot about their game and how they have finally managed to gain some recognition.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be a short season comprising of 30-35 episodes. Coming back after three years, the makers have added some interesting changes in the show. From making the game pacier, it has also added a new life line jodidaar. Giving a technology twist to its earlier phone-a-friend lifeline, the makers have introduced a video-on-call feature. Giving an opportunity to win seven crores, a jackpot question has been added to the format.

Abhishek has earlier been on KBC in the fourth and eighth season.

