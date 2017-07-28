Excited to perform with Mithun da: Karan V Grover on joining The Drama Company

Karan V Grover is known for Life OK show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. Karan V Grover is known for Life OK show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant.

After roping in biggies like Mithun Chakraborty, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri and Sugandha Mishra, the makers of The Drama Company have signed on popular actor Karan V Grover to host the show. The actor, who has started shooting for The Drama Company, seems quite excited about his association with the show.

Talking about his stint on the Sony Entertainment Television show, Karan quipped, “I am immensely happy to be a part of the show. The Drama Company has got an amazing team and they all have been nice to me. I am so excited to act in front of Mithun Da as he has always been kind to me and is helping me out for the role too.”

The Drama Company has managed to tickle the audience’s funny bones with Mithun Chakraborty playing Shambu Dada, the owner of the drama company, and Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Ridhima Pandit and Sugandha Mishra among others playing his artistes. The show was rumoured to be a rival to The Kapil Sharma Show, but Krushna Abhishek had denied those rumours.

“There is no controversy in it, there is nothing to do with Kapil or his show. Kapil’s show airs 9 pm to 10 pm and I will do my show from 8 pm to 9 pm. There is no rivalry,” he had said. “When I used to do Comedy Nights Bachao then our shows used to come at the same time, then at that time people did not know what to see. Both of us have now come to the same channel.” said Krushna.

Interestingly, this will also be the reunion for Karan and Ridhima, as the duo had shared screen space in Life OK’s Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. The Drama Company airs every weekend at 8 pm.

