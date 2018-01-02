Ex-Bigg Boss contestants let their hair down at Monalisa’s New Year party, see photos

Ex Bigg Boss contestants, Monalisa, Lokesh Kumari, Navin Prakash party together on New Year. Ex Bigg Boss contestants, Monalisa, Lokesh Kumari, Navin Prakash party together on New Year.

As Bigg Boss 11 nears its end, popular contestants from season 10 of the show got together to celebrate New Year.

One of the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 10, Monalisa along with husband Vikrant Singh recently threw a New Year bash for fellow contestants. In the latest pictures shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram page, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash are seen partying hard. Lokesh and Prakash were the commoners in the BB house who shared quite a good bond with the Bhojpuri actor and item girl Monalisa.

Check out the latest photos from Monalisa’s New Year house party.

Lokesh Kumari’s jaw-dropping makeover would have certainly caught your attention. However, Monalisa’s close friends from the BB house, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar were missing from the bash. Monalisa hit headlines during Bigg Boss 10 for her chemistry with Manu Punjabi as well as for her wedding with long-time beau Vikrant Singh on the show.

Bigg Boss 11 is just two weeks away from its grand finale. Popular television personalities Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are facing tough competition from commoners Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma this year.

