Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra escapes a fatal accident

Vivek Mishra entered Bigg Boss 7 house as a wild card entry. Vivek Mishra entered Bigg Boss 7 house as a wild card entry.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra who participated in the controversial reality show in the year 2013 met with an accident on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from his hometown Lucknow. The self-proclaimed naked Yoga guru was seated in the front seat of his car when it banged into another vehicle. Talking to indianexpress.com, Vivek revealed that his car is in pieces after the incident.

Divulging more details about the sad incident, Vivek said, “It was a terrible accident but luckily we managed to escape it without a scratch or a drop of blood. The accident actually happened in Lucknow. I was in my hometown and while on my way back to Delhi, we met with the accident. The car was driven by my chauffeur and I was in the front seat. He missed the brakes and we crashed into another vehicle.” Further, he added, “My Mercedes is in pieces and it was a disastrous site. I thank god to have kept us safe. I am now taking a flight back to Delhi today.”

A Yoga teacher by profession, Vivek also said instead of helping him, the police was busy taking pictures.

Check out a few photos of Vivek Mishra in Bigg Boss 7 house:

If you are finding it difficult to recollect who Vivek is, here it is. Vivek entered the Bigg Boss house in season seven as a wild card entry. On entering the show, he claimed to have trained Romanian singer Edward Maya and a few other Hollywood celebs in yoga and also expressed his wish of teaching naked yoga techniques to Ranbir Kapoor. His other gimmick in the controversial house of Bigg Boss included his accusations of molestation on Shweta Tripathi’s ex-husband Raja Choudhary.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd