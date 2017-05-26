Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om gets anticipatory bail in molestation case. Will Swami finally mend his ways?

Swami Om was accused of molesting and threatening a woman. Swami Om was accused of molesting and threatening a woman.

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to former ‘Bigg Boss’ show contestant Swami Om who, along with an associate, was accused of molesting and threatening a woman. Special Judge Sanjay Garg-1 allowed the plea of Swami Om in line with co-accused Swami Santosh Anand, who has been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court.

“There are stated to be four cases pending against the applicant (Swami Om) but no one falls under the category of sexual abuse. In view of these circumstances, this applicant deserves parity with co-accused Santosh Anand who is lying admitted to anticipatory bail by the High Court,” the judge said.

The court granted the relief to Om on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount. Advocate A P Singh, who appeared for Om, claimed tha tall the allegations were false and frivolous and the FIR was lodged to defame the accused. The court order came on ground of parity as co-accused Santosh Anand was granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court on May 5. Claiming innocence, Swami Om’s counsel A.P. Singh told the court that he was falsely implicated.

He assured the court that if granted anticipatory bail, Om would not misuse his liberty. In her complaint to Indraprastha Estate police station, the woman had accused Swami Om and Santosh Anand of wrongful restraint and abusive behaviour, and committing objectionable acts. The woman complained that the accused tore her clothes on February 7.

