Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manoj Punjabi to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here’s why it’s possible

Manoj Punjabi and Rohit Shetty have been seen together in Mumbai. Manoj Punjabi and Rohit Shetty have been seen together in Mumbai.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manoj Punjabi might be one of the contestants to participate in the upcoming adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. If sources are to be believed, Manoj has been spotted chilling out with Rohit Shetty, who is returning as the host of its upcoming season.

Spotboye.com reports, “Manu looks up to Rohit and was elated to be talking to him over coffee. Rohit too was in his element while conversing with the reality TV star. The filmmaker addressed the rumours of Manu and Manveer being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi and advised Manu to consider the offer. Rohit is hosting the upcoming season of the dare game.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The last season of the show was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. However, due to back-to-back film commitments and two releases lined up this year, the actor could not continue the league. Rohit Shetty who had hosted some previous seasons, will replace Arjun in it’s upcoming eighth season. Confirming the news, Arjun’s spokesperson said in a statement, “This year he won’t be able to host the show for the second time as his hands are full with three films. Arjun will be shooting and promoting his two films – Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan, back-to-back and he has another new film to be announced soon.”

Also read | Golmaal Again: Prakash Raj is the newest addition to Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise

Manoj was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 10. He was also one of the most popular commoner candidates on the show. However, he gave away his immunity to take the prize money offered to him right before the winner was announced, leaving fellow commoner Manveer Gurjar with the opportunity. Manveer went on to become the winner of the season.

Post the show, there have been no whereabouts of Manoj while Manveer has managed to make news by making public appearances with his rumored girlfriend Nitbha Kaul. And being a Manoj fan, if you missed watching him on the television then we have just given you the reason to rejoice as he might comeback on your screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd