Holi 2017: Ex-Bigg boss contestant Mandana Karimi celebrates first Holi with husband Gaurav Gupta, see pics

Mandana Karimi has all reasons to celebrate this year. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor, who got hitched to her longtime beau Gaurav Gupta, has ringed in the first Holi in a grand way. The actor shared some of the pictures on her Instagram, and we are totally in love with the duo’s chemistry. Mandana and Gaurav announced their wedding in January but it was in the first week of March when they decided to make it a big affair in Mumbai.

Mandana and Gaurav’s wedding became the talk of the town and their pictures and videos are nothing but a goal setter for all the to-be brides and grooms this year. At the wedding, Mandana looked a dreamy bride as she wore the traditional red and Gaurav seemed to have eyes only for his better half. The ceremony was attended by Mandana’s close friends Bani J and Gauahar Khan, who themselves have been on different Bigg Boss seasons. But her wedding made it to the headlines when at the sangeet ceremony, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned up all decked up and stole the show.

Check out Mandana Karimi’s pictures:

Designer Masaba Gupta, another close friend of the bride, attended the event and shared some glimpses from the wedding. This is Mandana’s second marriage. The actor who had appeared in films like Kya Kool Hai Hum and Bhaag Johnny had earlier spoken about how Gaurav went on one knee to propose to her and how its been the perfect match. She was earlier married to Lalit Tehlan but their marriage was short-lived.

