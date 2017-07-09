Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Lokesh Kumari is the new hot babe in town. Have a look at her crazy transformation, see photos and videos

Lokesh Kumari’s transformation is surprising. Lokesh Kumari’s transformation is surprising.

Remember Lokesh Kumari from Bigg Boss season 10? Well, we would suggest you to erase whatever image you just recalled after reading her name. Hit a mental ‘delete’ right away as now she is not the same person anymore. Lokesh has undergone a shocking transformation which has made her a celebrity now. She has lost a lot of weight and has been making public appearances as a host, judge and a chief guest. Well, yes her life has changed upside down, and Bigg Boss and Salman Khan are to be credited for it.

Lokesh, who had entered the reality show hosted by Salman Khan might have left Bigg Boss house early in comparison to Nitibha Kaul, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi but she had won hearts for her weird antics on the show. In fact, Salman Khan also had adapted her diction during the show. In fact, there are rumours that she is soon to make her Bollywood debut. On the show, she would always complain that everybody calls her cute but now we are sure that she is done with that term.

While Lokesh’s co-contestants Nitibha Kaul, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut have made their debuts in television as either a contestant or a host, Lokesh is yet to make an announcement about her next step post-Bigg Boss. Nitibha and Manoj Punjabi will appear as co-hosts in a relationship based show on MTV India while Lopamudra and Manveer would appear in adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season.

We cannot wait to know what will happen next in Lokesh’s life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd