Cuteness alert! Dimpy Ganguly’s daughter Reanna parties with neighbours and pictures are beyond adorable

Dimpy Ganguly has shared her daughter’s pictures on Instagram. Dimpy Ganguly has shared her daughter’s pictures on Instagram.

Dimpy Ganguly has turned every affair related to her daughter into nothing less than a festival. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has been constantly sharing pictures of her adorable daughter on Instagram, making us go aww. Now, the daughter for the first time met her Mommy’s friend circle and people in the neighbourhood, which was turned into nothing less than a party. Dimpy shared a lot of pictures from the small get-together and we just cannot stay quiet about it. In the pictures, we see Reanna wearing a tiara, and we are sure of the fact that she is nothing but a total angel.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Even the baby’s father Rohit Roy seems extremely happy about sharing the moment. Dimpy broke the news of her pregnancy on social media and has shared quite a few stills of her baby bump. She has married the Dubai-based businessman and the two are a happily married couple and much in love with each other, at least that’s what the pictures suggest. Have a look:

Dimpy got hitched to Rohit on November 27 in 2015. She gave birth to Reanna in June 2016 and since then the couple has been documenting Reanna’s every moment, from her first steps to seeing rain for the first time. The couple is enjoying every moment of Reanna growing up.

Earlier, Dimpy was married to Rahul Mahajan. However, the marriage ended and Dimpy even said she was physically abused by Rahul. The couple also appeared on Bigg Boss’ earlier seasons.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd