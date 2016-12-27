Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly shares adorable pictures of her 6-month-old daughter

Model-actor Dimpy Ganguly married Dubai-based businessman husband Rohit Roy in November 2015. The two welcomed their daughter on June 20 this year. Model-actor Dimpy Ganguly married Dubai-based businessman husband Rohit Roy in November 2015. The two welcomed their daughter on June 20 this year.

The latest Instagram feed of model-actor Dimpy Ganguly is gush-worthy and why not. After all, the pictures are of her six-month-old daughter Reanna. The actor has shared three new pictures of the little one, including those from the family’s Christmas celebration.

Dimpy had a tumultuous wedding to reality TV star Rahul Mahajan, who is the son of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. After an allegedly abusive marriage, Dimpy confirmed that they had got divorced in a Facebook post in February 2015. Rahul and Dimpy tied the knot on the sets of 2010 reality TV show ‘Rahul Dulhania Le Jayega’ and were reported to have separated in 2013.

Also read | Dimpy Ganguly gives birth to a baby girl, names her Reanna

After a very public separation with Rahul, Dimpy married Dubai-based businessman husband Rohit Roy in November 2015. The two welcomed their daughter on June 20 this year. Through a series of pictures she posted on her Instagram handle, Dimpy is full of motherly love for Reanna. One of the pictures shows Dimpy holding her little one in her arm, while playing with her. The actor, in a touching accompanying post, wrote “Happiness is when your little person gives you the best Christmas present by saying her first words..”Mamma”…Merry Xmas to all you lovely people out there! :)🎄🎁🎅”

The second photo shows Reanna wearing the Santa Claus cap and enjoying herself in her room, where a X’mas tree forms the background. Dimpy captioned it as “Look what Santa got us this year! #reannasfirstchristmas #xmas2016 #bestever”. The third picture is of the back of the cute Reanna, looking on, with her teddy placed next to her. Dimpy wrote with it “How time flies! 6 whole months already…:)”

Check out the pictures here.

On the work front, Dimpy was last seen on comedy show Comedy Classes, last year. She was also a participant on the eighth season of Bigg Boss, which also had Rahul Mahajan as a wild card entry. The show eventually, only added to their differences.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd