Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bani J quits social media. Is it her reaction to her kiss controversy?

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Bani J has been put under the public scanner many times for her posts on social media. She has been trolled for her muscular physique and recently a Boomerang video of her kissing Sapna Bhavnani went viral. Though Sapna came out and reacted to the controversy, Bani J stayed quiet. Sapna had written, “India when will we move forward. Really! Sooooooooo Much attention for a KISS???” Now, almost after a week, it looks like Bani has reacted to the controversy and deleted all her social media accounts without quoting a reason.

So is this a reaction to the backlash to her kissing picture with Sapna? The fan pages of the VJ-actor on Instagram, which have revealed the news, writes, “Yes, bani deactivated all her accounts…its okay guys!She interacted with her fam today!she will never leave us.May be she need some time to clear all the things in her head. Breathe.Will find out soon!!”

Recently at the India Today Conclave, the reality show star spoke about being body shamed for being muscular. She said, “I have to say that we women always fall victim to it. We do this (body shaming) to each other, its disgusting. The thing is, we have been conditioned that way that ‘yeh tumhari competition hai, you are threatened by this woman or she will take away your husband from you’ whatever it is, its stupid and we need to grow over it. Why can’t I look at you and say that you are beautiful and mean it, rather than thinking ‘yaar yeh sundar toh lag rahi hai but isne kuch toh karaya hoga.’ Can we get over this?”

