Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bani J on body shaming: People think only those who have testicles can have muscles

Ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestant Bani Judge has strongly spoken about being body shamed by people around her. We cannot forget how she was trolled and questioned for being manly, due to her unique physique and appearance. However, the VJ-turned-model has been inspiring many women, including Sanya Malhotra who confessed that while preparing for Dangal, she would often watch Bani J’s videos on Instagram and push herself to do more weights. At the India Today Women Summit, Bani J spoke about how she feels sad about women who are victims of body shaming.

Bani said, “I can understand the kind of pressure when you wake up a day and you find yourself fat one day because you are working on a project which is in the limelight. No matter where you are, people are taking pictures of you and they don’t even think before making comments but the kind of damage it can do, you can’t imagine that state. It hurts, it really does. I want to make you understand that being such a way is not cool. I have to say that we women always fall victim to it. We do this (body shaming) to each other, its disgusting. The thing is, we have been conditioned that way that ‘yeh tumhari competition hai, you are threatened by this woman or she will take away your husband from you’ whatever it is, its stupid and we need to grow over it. Why can’t I look at you and say that you are beautiful and mean it, rather than thinking ‘yaar yeh sundar toh lag rahi hai but isne kuch toh karaya hoga.’ Can we get over this?”

Watch Bani J, Sanya Malhotra and Richa Chadha talk about being a feminist:

Bani added, “I was being called manly for having muscles. Muscles are only for those who have testicles and if you don’t then you shouldn’t have them. I have been told this for years. I was like,’okay I have balls too, does that make it okay?” Even Sanya shared her story of being body shamed and being mistaken as a boy during Dangal. She said, “Our kids need to be taught that how do you look is not at all important but how you are, that matters.”

Richa, who was part of the conversation, added that she feels if women of this country start focussing on issues that need to be given immediate attention rather than watching their weight, things would be different. “I am a successful woman but I am a person. I have feelings and I can crack, and that’s okay but having said that if women spent half her time in discussing the problems they face in respect to money they make, properties they should own, basic rights in marriage, sexual abuse or abuse in general, if you had spent half of this time discussing such stuff it would have been very different world,” said the actor who was last seen in Sarbjit.

