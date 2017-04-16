Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan’s message to Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi goes viral: We are all one, don’t divide us. Watch video

Ajaz Khan’s facebook video has gone viral and has already been seen 1.3 million times. Ajaz Khan’s facebook video has gone viral and has already been seen 1.3 million times.

Actor Ajaz Khan who shot to fame after getting a wild card entry to Bigg Boss shared a video on his Facebook account, requesting men in power to not create a divide among Hindus and Muslims of the country. The actor requested gau rakshaks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the real issues instead of targeting innocent people in the name of saving cows. The video has gone viral and has already been seen 1.3 million times. In this three-minutes video, Ajaz narrated about how it’s easy to buy products made from cow leather in the country. Ajaz also shared his concerns about the poor state of stray cattle. Going by the video, the actor looked a bit infuriated.

“Gau Rakshaks are causing harm and killing people in the country. So many people have been killed and anyone is saying anything. I just bought a leather belt from Harley Davidson yesterday. This is a cow leather belt. It’s being sold in the entire world. You want to create a divide amongst citizens of the country. You want to create riots amongst Hindu and Muslims. I request as Gau Rakshaks, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi to shut down Harley Davidson… I have also observed the poor state of stray cows on the road. Please save them first. I will not shy away from speaking the truth. Don’t divide Hindus and Muslims in the country,” Ajaz Khan said in the video.

Also Read: As Lisa Haydon takes a bubble bath, the focus is only her baby bump. See pic

Ajaz is currently shooting for a film in Kashmir. The actor was earlier arrested for sending lewd messages to a model. He was later released on a bail of Rs 10,000 by a Mumbai court.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd