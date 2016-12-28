Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aashka Goradia gets engaged to American beau, see pics

Aashka Goradia got engaged to American beau on Christmas eve. Aashka Goradia got engaged to American beau on Christmas eve.

After Aman Varma and Kishwer-Suyyash, it is Naagin actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aashka Goradia who has got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony with her American beau Brent Goble. Apparently, Brent proposed Aashka on Christmas eve when she was vacationing with him and his family in the US. Brent swept the television actress off her feet as he went down on his knees to ask her to marry him.

A source close to Times of India confirmed, “Brent went down on his knee to express his love for Aashka. He asked her to marry him in front of his family. He had been planning his proposal meticulously for months. The ring he has gifted Aashka has two sapphires flanking the diamond.”

Aashka didn’t shy away from accepting this new development in her life. She told Times of India, “I am on cloud nine! The feeling is yet to settle in. Brent has made me believe that love and companionship exist and one should never give up hope. I am looking forward to a future, which is filled with happiness and togetherness with him.”

Aashka met Brent at an event in the US, and the two hit it off immediately. And if you thought Brent had any connection with the acting world, hell no. He has nothing to do with Aashka’s profession. In fact, Brent is a weapon’s instructor and range safety officer in Las Vegas. Looks like the unique background of Brent impressed Aashka.

So are we going to miss her on the television screens? No. The actor earlier informed, “Brent is moving to India, bag and baggage, just to be with me. So, there is a lot to settle in before the big step.”

