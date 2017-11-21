Ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla clears air about her relationship with Priyank Sharma, says Varun Sood is her only love

Benafsha Soonawalla explains her relationship with Priyank Sharma. Benafsha Soonawalla explains her relationship with Priyank Sharma.

Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla’s relationship with co-contestant Priyank Sharma has been in news since long now. The two shared some cosy and romantic moments in the last two weeks of the reality show, making the audience wonder if they were dating each other but their partners in the real world showed utmost confidence in them. Now, after the eviction, Benafsha is being questioned if she was creating a ‘romantic’ relationship with Priyank just for the cameras. So, explaining her stint in the show, the popular VJ shared a long note on Instagram.

She mentioned the one episode where she compared Varun and Priyank and what she misses and is fond of in both the cases. “I genuinely went to his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own. I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes, my sense of humour is weird,” she wrote.

In the same post, she continued, “For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don’t see a camera and go crazy, it’s my job, I’m used to it. If I had to “fake” a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it. I’m sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn’t. This is a message for the haters.”

As soon as Benafsha got evicted, Varun posted a picture with her and wrote, “The first thing she said after looking at the havoc and confusion created outside “bhais ki aakh sab ki you come here hug me I missed you” You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl. Makes me fall for her more everytime. You guys will get your answers super soon, for now I’ve to take her out for sushi #meribee i love you.”

He also mentioned, “Sometimes the heart sees what’s invisible to the eye! She is still my winner and will always be! Love you @benafshasoonawalla (if you can’t spread love, don’t spread hate. Just a request. Thankyou)”

