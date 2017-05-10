Ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul to host dating-based reality show with Manu Punjabi

Nitibha Kaul to appear on a television show. Nitibha Kaul to appear on a television show.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul has been unstoppable ever since the reality show got over. She has been modelling for various magazines, performing gigs and now making a television debut as a host on MTV India. Nitibha would be hosting A Date To Remember along with Manu Punjabi, another contestant from Bigg Boss season 10 and one of the top three contenders. Nitibha went live on her Facebook account and shared the details with her fans.

Giving more deets on the story, Nitibha said that the show would judge the compatibility of a couple and the one who would stay till the end will be declared as the most adored couple of India. The registrations for the show are already on. Interestingly, the couples will be judged by her and Manu who did not gel well with each other on the Salman Khan hosted the show. The show would be produced by Santosh Gupta.



Nitibha says the producer of the show approached her about two months ago and since then she has been excited about this project as her fans will see her again on the television screens. While Nitibha and Manveer would be seen on this show, their co-contestants Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra Raut would be back on screens as contestants in the adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

