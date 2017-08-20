Participating in Stupid Man, Smart Phone was stressful and challenging: Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma talks about her new show, Stupid Man, Smart Phone. Evelyn Sharma talks about her new show, Stupid Man, Smart Phone.

Adventure is going to get entertaining with the new show Stupid Man, Smart Phone. Indianexpress.com had exclusively reported about Sumeet Vyas hosting the reality web-series that is the adaptation of an international format of the same name. Popular Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma will be seen as the first contestant, who will take up the challenge to survive in a jungle, only with the help of a smartphone. Stating that though she loves nature, this experience tested her love. Evelyn, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com told, “It was so stressful and challenging, and I had no clue what it going to be. If it comes to me, I don’t think I will do this again. Also being the first contestant it was quite difficult as we kept learning through experiences.”

Talking about her companions on the journey – her phone and Sumeet – the actor said, “I realized the importance of our phones and also the fans. There are so many people who follow us, and they were the ones who helped us survive. Especially the ones who stay in small towns, they shared some life-saving tricks with us. As for Sumeet, he was a great support. He is a humorous person and it’s fun to be with him.”

Evelyn, who is a German-Indian mentioned that though she has grown up in a small town and has always been into trekking, she had got used to the luxurious life that the entertainment industry offers. “This kind of a show will teach you to connect with nature and life. We are so busy in our lives that we don’t bother about such things. It cleanses your mind and you understand life and yourself more.”

The actor’s participation in the show was marred by reports stating that she was throwing tantrums in the jungle. Refuting it all, she said, “That’s not true at all. I have done everything that was required and did it quite well. At the end of the shoot, I was happy that I survived the jungle and there were people talking about me throwing diva tantrums. It’s quite frustrating for I was worried about my food in the jungle, not about wetting my shoes.”

Check out pictures:

The adventure for Evelyn and Sumeet did not quite end happily for they had to be rescued from a mountain after being stuck in heavy rains. Sharing about the same, Evelyn said, “I have never seen something like that in my life. We were on a mountain between clouds and the rain was crazy. Thankfully the crew, they realized the seriousness of the issue and rescued us in time. I would really not recommend anyone to visit a jungle all alone, it’s really dangerous.”

The actor feels that the show on a digital platform would help in reaching out to more people. “Look at Game of Thrones, people watch it online than on TV. Today’s generation is happy to watch shows in their own sweet time and digital is a great medium for that. Also, you can enjoy it without any commercial breaks and with friends anywhere and anytime.”

Evelyn, who was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, is excited about her upcoming release, a rom-com Jatt and Dil, with Amit Sadh. Stupid Man, Smart Phone will launch on Voot sometime next month.

