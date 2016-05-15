Eva Longoria TV comeback Telenovela dropped by NBC

NBC has dropped four fresh series which includes Eva Longoria comeback vehicle Telenovela. NBC has dropped four fresh series which includes Eva Longoria comeback vehicle Telenovela.

NBC has dropped four fresh series which includes “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria’s comeback vehicle “Telenovela”

Other cancelled shows are “Crowded”, “Heartbeat” and “Game of Silence” as well as veteran comedy “Undateable”, reported Digital Spy.

Longoria both starred in and produced “Telenovela”, playing a vain television star top-lining a Spanish television drama despite not actually speaking the language.

“Telenovela” wrapped up its 11-episode first season all the way back in February, but NBC waited until today to make a final decision on its future.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App