Game of Thrones Season 7: Euron Greyjoy, the new villain will make Ramsay Bolton look like a little kid

Actor Pilou Asbaek, who will be returning to the seventh season of the hit series Game Of Thrones as Euron Greyjoy, says his character will reign with terror in the new season. Introduced to Game of Thrones in its sixth season, character Greyjoy played by actor Asbaek will be killing his brother Balon upon his arrival and taking the Salt Throne, reports express.co.uk.

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. This scene I want to be charming. This scene I wanna be a molester. This scene I wanna kill someone,” Asbaek told the Empire magazine.

Comparing his character to the evil Ramsay Bolton, who died during the sixth season, he said “He’s really wanting to reflect the changeable, dangerous nature of the character in the next series, then – and he’s given himself a pretty villainous character to aim for. After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.” After witnessing Ramsay’s painful death at the hands of his own hounds, fans have been waiting for a new villain to step up.

In an earlier interview with Empire, Jamie Lannister aka Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed that in the upcoming season Cersei, played by Lena Headey, may have another lover who will help her rule the Seven Kingdoms.Rumours of Cersei and Daenerys for Westeros have been rife on the internet. Guess, we will have to wait until July 16 to find out what will actually happen.

