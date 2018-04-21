Entertainment Ki Raat@9 actor Mubeen Saudagar: Compared to when I started, comedians today get a lot of respect and love

Mubeen Saudagar’s Entertainment Ki Raat@ promises to be more crazy, fun and entertaining. Mubeen Saudagar’s Entertainment Ki Raat@ promises to be more crazy, fun and entertaining.

Comedy can never go out of fashion. And in a bid to tickle the funny bones of the audience, Colors has launched a new season of Entertainment Ki Raat. The 12-episode series promises to be more crazy, fun and entertaining. Talking about what’s new this season, the talented Mubeen Saudagar, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “There’s a lot of fun and comedy this year and most importantly the celebs that will be on the show will get involved in our gags. We shot with Sanjay Dutt and Karisma Kapoor and it was a blast as they were really sporting and took charge as if it was their own show.”

Unlike last time, Entertainment Ki Raat@9 is devoid of any big TV faces like Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and Dipika Kakar. When asked if it could hamper viewership, the comedian said, “People will miss them but the people that we have this time are also great. It’s a short season and from what we have shot, it’s come out really well. We are positive about the response from our audience. Also, since last time there were too many actors, not everyone could manage to shine or showcase their talent. It would be different this time.”

Mubeen Saudagar further shared that earlier there wasn’t much respect given to comedians but things have changed. “Long back, when I started, we would get to perform in the 15 minutes when the musicians would be taking a break. But now we have our shows and our tickets are sold out in lakhs. That’s a big achievement. The style of comedy has also improved and now it’s no more jokes that work, but pacy one-liners and different kind of mimicry. The level has definitely gone a notch higher,” he shared.

When we asked how he keeps himself updated, the 36-year-old actor shared, “I visit small areas, be it slums or villages and observe people. I talk to them and that’s how I find my characters. As for mimicry, I watch a lot of films to get the mannerisms of the actor. It’s a tough job and you need to be updated all the time.” He also confessed that while he makes people laugh on camera, in real life, he doesn’t talk much.

When asked about his career’s turning point, Mubeen shared, “I think Comedy Nights Bachao. It was a very different format, where we would roast the celebs. Earlier, people thought that I was a very sweet guy and couldn’t indulge in something like this. Post that, people started recognising my work through my name, and also showered me with a lot of love and appreciation.”

Lastly, talking about competition and inspiration, the Comedy Classes star quipped, “I don’t really consider anyone as competition but yes, I try to learn from everyone. Be it the legends like Johny Lever and Mehmood or the new boys, who have become an internet sensation. There’s so much to imbibe from everyone.”

Along with Mubeen, Entertainment Ki Raat@9 will also see Neha Pendse, Saumya Tandon, Balraj and RJ Abhilash among others indulging in gags and interacting with film stars in a bid to spread laughter among viewers. It will air every weekend, 9 pm starting April 21 on Colors.

