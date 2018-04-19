Enga Veetu Mapillai: Arya’s swayamvar ends

Enga Veetu Mapillai: Saying that he might hurt the other two, Arya reasoned that it is not right to take a painful decision on a stage like this. Enga Veetu Mapillai: Saying that he might hurt the other two, Arya reasoned that it is not right to take a painful decision on a stage like this.

Arya’s Enga Veetu Mapillai recently came to an end. Designed to be a swayamvar, the objective of the show was to find a soulmate for Arya, currently one of the most eligible bachelors down south. Three finalists Seethalakshmi, Susana and Agatha were in contention to be Arya’s chosen one. Apart from earlier contestants and the families of the finalists, friends of Arya such as Janani Iyer, Suja Varunee, Kiki Shantanu, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, V. J. Chitra were also guests on the final episode.

While there was quite some buzz about who the winner would be, Arya didn’t choose one. Saying that he might hurt the other two, Arya reasoned that it is not right to take a painful decision on a stage like this. “I am not ready to hurt any of the other two contestants by choosing one girl and leaving out the other. It might become a day of a huge shock for the other two girls, more than the happiness the chosen one gets. I am not ready to take such a painful decision on a stage like this. If I take the final call today, it might be a very frustrating day for the parents and the families of the other two girls.”

He further added that he also needs more time on a personal level with the finalists to choose the right women. “I shortlisted Susana, Agatha and Seetha and visited their house to interact with their parents and family members. But, I still feel that I should spend more time with these three girls on a personal level before making the final decision. Because, this is not just about my life alone, it also involves considerations of parents and family members from both the sides. After further considerations, I would reveal the name of my soulmate very soon”.

The show ran for 82 days with 16 contestants. During several points of the show, friends of Arya from Kollywood such as Shyam, Bharath, Kalaiarasan, Varalakshmi, Kiki Shanthanu, Robo Shankar, Prasanna, and Sneha made visits to talk with the women. Best friends of contestants made appearances too. The show was hosted by Arya’s actor friend Sangeetha.

