Who won what at Emmys 2017. Who won what at Emmys 2017.

Primetime Emmy Awards are the television equivalent of the Academy Awards – basically the Oscars for TV. And like their film counterparts, they award excellence in TV shows and actors in the United States.

This year, the Emmys 2017 ceremony is being held on September 18 and famous talk show host Stephen Colbert is hosting the awards.

Here is a complete list of winners from the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Drama series: To be announced

Comedy series: To be announced

Limited series: To be announced

TV movie: To be announced

Lead actress, drama: To be announced

Lead actor, drama: To be announced

Lead actress, limited series/TV movie: To be announced

Lead actor, limited series/TV movie: To be announced

Lead actress, comedy: To be announced

Lead actor, comedy: To be announced

Supporting actress, comedy: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor, comedy: To be announced

Supporting actress, drama: To be announced

Supporting actor, drama: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Supporting actor, limited series or movie: To be announced

Guest actress, drama: Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Guest actor, drama series: Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us”

Guest actress, comedy series: Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor, comedy series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor in a short form comedy or drama series: Kim Estes, “Dicks”

Actress in a short form comedy or drama series: Jane Lynch, “Dropping The Soap”

Narrator: Meryl Streep, “Five Came Back”

Variety talk: To be announced

Variety sketch series: “Saturday Night Live”

Structured reality program: “Shark Tank”

Unstructured reality program: “United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell”

Host for a reality/reality-competition program: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Reality competition: To be announced

Directing for a comedy series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Directing for a drama series: To be announced

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special: To be announced

Directing for a variety series: To be announced

Directing for a variety special: Glenn Weiss, “The Oscars”

Directing for a nonfiction program: Ezra Edelman, “O.J.: Made in America”

Writing for a comedy series: To be announced

Writing for a drama series: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special: To be announced

Writing for a variety series: To be announced

Writing for a variety special: ”Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”

Writing for a nonfiction program: “13th”

Character voice-over performance: Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Animated program: “Bob’s Burgers”

Short form animated program: “Adventure Time”

Production design for a narrative contemporary or fantasy program (one hour or more): “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Production design for a narrative period program (one hour or more): “The Crown”

Production design for a narrative program (half-hour or less): “Veep”

Production design for a variety, nonfiction, reality or reality-competition series: “Saturday Night Live”

Production design for a variety, nonfiction, event or award special: “Hairspray Live!”

Casting for a comedy series: “Veep”

Casting for a drama series: “Stranger Things”

Casting for a limited series, movie or special: “Big Little Lies”

Casting for a reality program: “Born This Way”

Choreography: “Dancing With the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance?”

Cinematography for a multi-camera series: “The Ranch”

Cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour): “Veep”

Cinematography for a single-camera series (one hour): “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cinematography for a limited series or movie: “The Night Of”

Cinematography for a nonfiction program: “Planet Earth II”

Cinematography for a reality program: “Born This Way”

Commercial: Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace

Period/Fantasy costumes for a series, limited series or movie: “The Crown”

Contemporary costumes for a series, limited series or movie: “Big Little Lies”

Costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Single-camera picture editing for a drama series: Dean Zimmerman, “Stranger Things”

Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series: Jennifer Lilly, “Master Of None”

Multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series: Peter Chakos, “The Big Bang Theory”

Picture editing for variety programming: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (“F*ck 2016”)

Single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie: Jay Cassidy, “The Night Of” (“The Beach”)

Picture editing for a nonfiction program: Bret Granato, “O.J.: Made In America”

Picture editing for a structured or competition reality program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Picture editing for an unstructured reality program: “Life Below Zero”

Hairstyling for a single-camera series: “Westworld”

Hairstyling for a multi-camera series or special: “Hairspray Live!”

Hairstyling for a limited series or movie: “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Interactive program: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Original interactive program: “The People’s House – Inside The White House With Barack And Michelle Obama”

Creative achievement in interactive media within a scripted program: “Westworld”

Creative achievement in interactive media within a unscripted program: “The Oscars: All Access”

Special class program: “70th Annual Tony Awards”

Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series: “Dancing With The Stars”

Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special: “Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show”

Main title design: “Stranger Things”

Makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic): “Westworld”

Makeup for a multi-camera series or special (non-prosthetic): “Saturday Night Live”

Makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special (non-prosthetic): “FEUD: Bette and Joan”

Prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special: “American Horror Story: Roanoke”

Music composition for a series (original dramatic score): “House of Cards”

Music composition for a limited series, movies or special (original dramatic score): “Fargo”

Music direction: “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America”

Original music and lyrics: “13th” / Song Title: “Letter To The Free”

Original main title theme music: “Stranger Things”

Music supervision: “Big Little Lies”

Short form comedy or drama series: “Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training”

Short form variety series: “The Daily Show – Daily Between The Scenes”

Short form nonfiction or reality series: “Viceland At The Women’s March”

Children’s program: “Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas”

Documentary or nonfiction special: “13th”

Documentary or nonfiction series: “Planet Earth II”

Informational series or special: “Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath”

Exceptional merit In documentary filmmaking: “LA 92”

Sound editing for a series: ”Stranger Things”

Sound editing for a limited series, movie or special: “The Night Of”

Sound editing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – Beatles: Eight Days The Touring Years”

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour): “Westworld”

Sound mixing for a limited series or movie: “The Night Of”

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation: “Mozart in the Jungle”

Sound mixing for a variety series or special: “59th Grammy Awards” and “2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induct ion Ceremony”

Sound mixing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – Beatles: Eight Days The Touring Years”

Special visual effects: “Westworld”

Special visual effects in a supporting role: “Gotham”

Stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program: “Shameless”

Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie: “Marvel’s Luke Cage”

Technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series: “Saturday Night Live”

Technical direction, camerawork, video control for a limited series, movie or special: “Hairspray Live!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd